Bogalusa resident killed crossing highway on mobility scooter

State police say a 57-year-old woman was killed in a fatal crash while attempting to cross a highway on a mobility scooter.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sun., May 28, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal crash on LA 60 near the intersection of LA 439 in Washington Parish.

The crash claimed the life of Sherry Byrd, 57, of Bogalusa.

The investigating trooper determined the crash happened as Byrd was leaving a residence on the north side of LA 60. According to state police, she was riding an electric mobility aid scooter.

According to the police report, as Byrd crossed into the eastbound lane, she was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 28-year-old driver of Bogalusa.

State police say Byrd sustained severe injuries in the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Cruze was properly restrained at the time of crash and was uninjured, according to authorities. The driver provided state police with a voluntary breath sample, which showed no amount of alcohol present.

As part of the ongoing crash investigation, blood samples were collected from Byrd, which is standard in crash fatalities. Authorities say the results are pending scientific analysis and the investigation is ongoing.

According to state police, the investigative report will be forwarded to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the end of the investigation.

