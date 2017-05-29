Baton Rouge General offer tips to stay safe while celebrating Memorial Day

Roadway incidents for Monday, May 29.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 29.More >>
New numbers just released overnight show that New Orleans may not have been that great for Bayou Country Superfest. A release from organizers states 60,000 people went to the Superdome this weekend to see names like Blake Shelton and Brooks and Dunn.More >>
New numbers just released overnight show that New Orleans may not have been that great for Bayou Country Superfest. A release from organizers states 60,000 people went to the Superdome this weekend to see names like Blake Shelton and Brooks and Dunn.More >>
State police say a 57-year-old woman was killed in a fatal crash while attempting to cross a highway on a mobility scooter.More >>
State police say a 57-year-old woman was killed in a fatal crash while attempting to cross a highway on a mobility scooter.More >>
MONDAY: Clouds - rain/storms likely (60% coverage); a high of 84°
MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers (50% coverage); a low of 69°
TUESDAY: Rain/storms likely (60% coverage); a high of 82°
MONDAY: Clouds - rain/storms likely (60% coverage); a high of 84°
MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers (50% coverage); a low of 69°
TUESDAY: Rain/storms likely (60% coverage); a high of 82°
Baton Rouge General Regional Burn Center Medical Director offers tips for a happy, uneventful Memorial Day holiday.More >>
Baton Rouge General Regional Burn Center Medical Director offers tips for a happy, uneventful Memorial Day holiday.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy SEAL Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,More >>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy SEAL Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,More >>
A 16-year-old girl who was the target of hate speech thanks the two victims who died and the third who is currently in the hospital, for helping her and a friend when a racist targeted them on public transportation.More >>
A 16-year-old girl who was the target of hate speech thanks the two victims who died and the third who is currently in the hospital, for helping her and a friend when a racist targeted them on public transportation.More >>
A 73-year-old Australian fisherman says he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 9-foot great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.More >>
A 73-year-old Australian fisherman says he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 9-foot great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.More >>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.More >>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.More >>