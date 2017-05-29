FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Marginal risk for severe weather

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Clouds - rain/storms likely (60% coverage); a high of 84°

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers (50% coverage); a low of 69°

TUESDAY: Rain/storms likely (60% coverage); a high of 82°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- MARGINAL RISK for severe weather Monday AND Tuesday …

- This means we have a least a low risk for ALL types of severe weather but the greatest threats are expected to be strong damaging winds, small hail and potentially locally heavy rainfall

- As of mid-morning, NO current watches or warnings in our viewing area; however, unsettled weather will continue over the course of the next several days

- A wet weather pattern will stretch through the last few days of May into early June due, in large part, to a weakening cold front that’s expected to stall near the coastal communities

- Overall, we’re looking at likely rainfall Monday/Tuesday … scattered rain Wednesday/Thursday (30% - 40% coverage) … a bit more summer-like Friday, Saturday and Sunday (50% coverage)!

- Because of ongoing soggy weather, we’re not expecting afternoon temperatures as hot as earlier this month … no recurring daytime highs in the lower 90°s - we’ll stay in the 80°s all week; but overnight lows still rather steamy (in the upper 60°s/lower 70°s)

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: South winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 2 - 3 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: SW winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 2 - 3 feet

TIDES FOR MAY 30:

High Tide: 2:11 p.m. +1.3

Low Tide: 12:03 a.m. -0.1



RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 29 … 95° (1982); 51° (1961)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 29 … 89°; 68°

SUNRISE: 6:03 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:01 p.m.

