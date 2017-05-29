No. 4 LSU baseball takes on Texas Southern in Game 1 of Baton Rouge Regional

No. 4 LSU will host an NCAA Baseball Regional and the Tigers will host a Super Regional if they win the Baton Rouge Regional.
Baton Rouge Regional Teams and Rankings:
LSU will play Texas Southern on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Southeastern will take on Rice at 6 p.m.
I've got rain chances around 50% as @LSUbaseball takes on @TXSOTigers this afternoon. Rain chances even higher Sat - Mon. #lsu pic.twitter.com/ARodh28lql— Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) June 2, 2017
The Baton Rouge Regional is paired with the Hattiesburg, MS Regional. It is made up of Southern Miss, Mississippi State, South Alabama and Illinois-Chicago.
Below is a list of the 16 regional sites:
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU (43-17)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina - North Carolina (47-12)
Clemson, South Carolina - Clemson (39-19)
Corvallis, Oregon - Oregon State (49-4)
Fayetteville, Arkansas - Arkansas (42-17)
Fort Worth, Texas - TCU (42-16)
Gainesville, Florida - Florida (42-16)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi - Southern Mississippi (48-14)
Houston, Texas - Houston (40-19)
Lexington, Kentucky - Kentucky (39-20)
Long Beach, California - Long Beach State (37-17-1)
Louisville, Kentucky - Louisville (47-10)
Lubbock, Texas - Texas Tech (43-15)
Stanford, California - Stanford (40-14)
Tallahassee, Florida - Florida State (39-20)
Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Wake Forest (39-18)
