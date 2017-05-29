LSU named No. 4 overall seed in NCAA Baseball Championship

No. 4 LSU will host an NCAA Baseball Regional and the Tigers will host a Super Regional if they win the Baton Rouge Regional.

Baton Rouge Regional Teams and Rankings:

LSU (43-17) Southeastern Louisiana (36-20) Rice (31-29) Texas Southern (20-32)

LSU will play Texas Southern on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Southeastern will take on Rice at 6 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Regional is paired with the Hattiesburg, MS Regional. It is made up of Southern Miss, Mississippi State, South Alabama and Illinois-Chicago.

Below is a list of the 16 regional sites:

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU (43-17)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina - North Carolina (47-12)

Clemson, South Carolina - Clemson (39-19)

Corvallis, Oregon - Oregon State (49-4)

Fayetteville, Arkansas - Arkansas (42-17)

Fort Worth, Texas - TCU (42-16)

Gainesville, Florida - Florida (42-16)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi - Southern Mississippi (48-14)

Houston, Texas - Houston (40-19)

Lexington, Kentucky - Kentucky (39-20)

Long Beach, California - Long Beach State (37-17-1)

Louisville, Kentucky - Louisville (47-10)

Lubbock, Texas - Texas Tech (43-15)

Stanford, California - Stanford (40-14)

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida State (39-20)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Wake Forest (39-18)

Click here for the full bracket

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.