Baton Rouge named host site for NCAA Baseball Regional

Baton Rouge has been selected as one of the host sites for the NCAA Baseball Regionals.

Below is a list of the 16 regional sites:

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU (43-17)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina - North Carolina (47-12)

Clemson, South Carolina - Clemson (39-19)

Corvallis, Oregon - Oregon State (49-4)

Fayetteville, Arkansas - Arkansas (42-17)

Fort Worth, Texas - TCU (42-16)

Gainesville, Florida - Florida (42-16)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi - Southern Mississippi (48-14)

Houston, Texas - Houston (40-19)

Lexington, Kentucky - Kentucky (39-20)

Long Beach, California - Long Beach State (37-17-1)

Louisville, Kentucky - Louisville (47-10)

Lubbock, Texas - Texas Tech (43-15)

Stanford, California - Stanford (40-14)

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida State (39-20)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Wake Forest (39-18)

Rankings will be announced Monday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.