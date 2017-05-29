Baton Rouge named host site for NCAA Baseball Regional

Baton Rouge has been selected as one of the host sites for the NCAA Baseball Regionals.
Below is a list of the 16 regional sites:
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU (43-17)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina - North Carolina (47-12)
Clemson, South Carolina - Clemson (39-19)
Corvallis, Oregon - Oregon State (49-4)
Fayetteville, Arkansas - Arkansas (42-17)
Fort Worth, Texas - TCU (42-16)
Gainesville, Florida - Florida (42-16)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi - Southern Mississippi (48-14)
Houston, Texas - Houston (40-19)
Lexington, Kentucky - Kentucky (39-20)
Long Beach, California - Long Beach State (37-17-1)
Louisville, Kentucky - Louisville (47-10)
Lubbock, Texas - Texas Tech (43-15)
Stanford, California - Stanford (40-14)
Tallahassee, Florida - Florida State (39-20)
Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Wake Forest (39-18)
Rankings will be announced Monday at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.