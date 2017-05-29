Bayou Country Superfest sees big dip in attendance

A crowd of people waits in line to enter Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Bayou Country Superfest. (Source: WVUE)

New numbers just released overnight show that New Orleans may not have been that great for Bayou Country Superfest.

A release from organizers states 60,000 people went to the Superdome this weekend to see names like Blake Shelton and Brooks and Dunn.

The total is a significant drop from the 100,000 who attended last year and even that was a sharp decline from the 125,000 in 2014.

There is no word if the festival will return to Baton Rouge next year.

