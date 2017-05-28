LSU baseball earns 12th SEC title

Information provided by LSUsports.net

The No. 3 LSU baseball team defeated Arkansas, 4-2, to earn its 12th SEC Tournament title Sunday afternoon at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN! LSU defeats Arkansas 4-2, collecting its 12th SEC Tournament Championship! pic.twitter.com/fgmpdBxbKO — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 28, 2017

The win marks head Coach Paul Mainieri's sixth SEC Tournament Championship and the Tigers sixth tournament title in the last 10 years.

Coach Mainieri is now tied with Jim Wells (Alabama) and Skip Bertman for first in SEC Tournament titles with six.

Coach Mainieri now joins Jim Wells (Alabama) & Skip Bertman with most SEC Tournament Titles. He is 6-0 in SEC Championship games. pic.twitter.com/d9ZRDukv96 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 28, 2017

The Tigers are now 12-6 all-time in tournament championship game history.

LSU awaits its NCAA postseason destination, as 16 host sites will be announced Sunday approximately 7:30 p.m. CT on the NCAA's social media and the ESPN Bottom Line.

The NCAA Baseball Selection Show begins at 11 a.m. CT on Monday on ESPN2.

2017 SEC All Tournament Team

P: Alex Lange, LSU

P: Kacey Murphy, Arkansas

C: Blake Logan, Auburn

DH: Luke Bonfield, Arkansas

1B: Chad Spanberger, Arkansas

2B: Cole Freeman, LSU

3B: Jonah Bride, South Carolina

SS: Kramer Robertson, LSU

OF: Greg Deichmann, LSU

OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU

OF: Carlos Cortes, South Carolina

MVP: Chad Spanberger, Arkansas

