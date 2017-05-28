LSU baseball earns 12th SEC title - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU baseball earns 12th SEC title

HOOVER, AL (LSU) -

The No. 3 LSU baseball team defeated Arkansas, 4-2, to earn its 12th SEC Tournament title Sunday afternoon at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. 

The win marks head Coach Paul Mainieri's sixth SEC Tournament Championship and the Tigers sixth tournament title in the last 10 years. 

Coach Mainieri is now tied with Jim Wells (Alabama) and Skip Bertman for first in SEC Tournament titles with six. 

The Tigers are now 12-6 all-time in tournament championship game history. 

LSU awaits its NCAA postseason destination, as 16 host sites will be announced Sunday approximately 7:30 p.m. CT on the NCAA's social media and the ESPN Bottom Line. 

The NCAA Baseball Selection Show begins at 11 a.m. CT on Monday on ESPN2.

2017 SEC All Tournament Team

P: Alex Lange, LSU
P: Kacey Murphy, Arkansas
C: Blake Logan, Auburn
DH: Luke Bonfield, Arkansas
1B: Chad Spanberger, Arkansas
2B: Cole Freeman, LSU
3B: Jonah Bride, South Carolina
SS: Kramer Robertson, LSU
OF: Greg Deichmann, LSU
OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU
OF: Carlos Cortes, South Carolina

MVP: Chad Spanberger, Arkansas

