Louisiana insurance chief: Do 'checkup' for hurricane season

Information provided by LSUsports.net The No. 3 LSU baseball team defeated Arkansas, 4-2, to earn its 12th SEC Tournament title Sunday afternoon at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
Senior Sahvanna Jaquish had a 2-run double and a 2-run single to lead LSU Softball to a 6-4 win over Florida State in Sunday's Super Regional Championship game, sending the Tigers back to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series for the third year in a row.More >>
Former state senator Troy Brown's seat finally has a new face.More >>
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is urging Louisiana residents to do an "insurance checkup" ahead of next week's start of hurricane season.More >>
Baton Rouge Police detectives have issued an arrest warrant for DeMarcus Jackson, 31, of Baton Rouge. for 2nd Degree Murder and illegal use of a weapon.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
