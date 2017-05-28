LSU earns 3rd straight WCWS trip

Senior Sahvanna Jaquish had a 2-run double and a 2-run single to lead LSU Softball to a 6-4 win over Florida State in Sunday's Super Regional Championship game, sending the Tigers back to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series for the third year in a row.

The 13th-seeded Tigers became the first team in NCAA history to come from behind on the road in Super Regionals two years in a row and advance to the WCWS. LSU also accomplished a comeback last year at James Madison.

With LSU (47-20) leading 5-4 in the seventh inning, senior Bailey Landry added an RBI triple for an insurance run, becoming the Tigers' all-time hit leader for a career with 291. The extra run was pivotal, because a Florida State base-running blunder in the bottom of the 7th trying to get a second (and potential game-tying) runner into scoring position killed FSU's final rally.

Carley Hoover (15-7) pitched three and a third innings of relief, allowing just one run to earn the victory over 4th-seed Florida State (55-8-1), which suffered consecutive losses to LSU after winning 36 straight at home dating back to last season.

Beth Torina's Tigers are scheduled to travel to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a destination other SEC teams like Auburn, Ole Miss and Kentucky did not achieve in Super Regional losses to Oklahoma, UCLA and Oregon. Top-seed Florida will be there after knocking off Alabama, while Tennessee and Texas A&M are deciding another WCWS Sunday afternoon.

Copyright WAFB 2017. All Rights Reserved.