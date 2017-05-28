WANTED: Police seek armed and dangerous man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

Police are actively looking for a shooting suspect who, they say, fatally shot his ex-girlfriend after she left a party.

Baton Rouge Police detectives have issued an arrest warrant for DeMarcus Jackson, 31, of Baton Rouge for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

According to police, Jackson shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Dunbar, 30, also of Baton Rouge on Sunday morning around 3:20 a.m. at 2034 Silverest Ave. According to BRPD, Jackson shot Dunbar as she sat in her vehicle after leaving a party with a relative.

Authorities say Jackson fled the scene in a grey Dodge Challenger with Louisiana license plate "ZYE 185." Dunbar was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say Jackson is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Jackson whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

