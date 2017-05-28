WANTED: Police seek armed and dangerous man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

Baton Rouge Police detectives have issued an arrest warrant for DeMarcus Jackson, 31, of Baton Rouge. for 2nd Degree Murder and illegal use of a weapon.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, May 30.More >>
FEMA announced the deadline for victims of the August 2016 flood who are still in hotels is Tuesday (May 30). The Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program was extended a couple of times.More >>
As people head outside to enjoy the summer weather, many will wind up with an unplanned side trip to the Emergency Room.More >>
One man is injured after a shooting that took place in Gardere Monday afternoon.More >>
The man fought against the would-be robber, holding her for several minutes until deputies arrived.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.More >>
It's a "girl fight" that is making waves on social media, and now three Albany teenagers are in the Terrell County jail on several charges, including disorderly conduct, and police say more arrests are expected.More >>
The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.More >>
Lapeatra Stafford says Willie Corey Godbolt knocked on her door around midnight Sunday, pointed a gun at her, and forced her to take him to his next crime scene.More >>
The speed is known from the “Back to the Future” films as the speed at which Doc Brown’s DeLorean would travel through time.More >>
