Police seeking man wanted in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend, considered armed and dangerous

Police are actively looking for a shooting suspect who, they say, fatally shot his ex-girlfriend after she left a party.

Baton Rouge Police detectives have issued an arrest warrant for DeMarcus Jackson, 31, of Baton Rouge for 2nd Degree Murder and illegal use of a weapon.

According to police, Jackson shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Dunbar, 30, also of Baton Rouge on Sunday morning around 3:20 a.m. at 2034 Silverest Ave. According to BRPD, Jackson shot Dunbar as she sat in her vehicle after leaving a party with a relative.

Authorities say Jackson fled the scene in a grey Dodge Challenger. Dunbar was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say Jackson is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Jackson whereabout's is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

