Election Results: District 2 State Senator seat run-off

Edward "Ed" Price will replace embattled former state Senator Troy Brown in the state legislature. Voters headed to the polls Saturday to cast their ballots in a runoff special election.

The position was left vacant after Brown resigned amid calls for his expulsion from the legislature after he pleaded no contest to domestic abuse charges.

Price won the District 2 seat with 9,224 votes, about 62 percent. Warren Harang III finished with a little over 37 percent, a count of 5.507 votes.

