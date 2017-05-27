Angola correction's officer arrested for alleged contraband smuggling, resigns

A shakedown at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola Saturday morning resulted in the arrest of a prison employee.

Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said investigators thwarted a correction officer's attempt to smuggle drugs and contraband to prisoners.

During a routine shakedown of 26-year-old Kaelyn Franklin of Baton Rouge, corrections officers at Angole found a package containing 48 tramadol pills, 29 ecstacy pills, 20.2 grams of synthetic marijuana, 0.7 grams of crystal meth, and cigarette rolling papers, according to a press release.

The report says that investigators discovered the contraband inside Franklin's car inside the prison.

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's deputies booked Franklin with one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute tramadol.

During the shakedown, Franklin voluntarily resigned from the department. She worked at Angola since August of 2016 and was a corrections officer for the prison with a rank of sergeant.

The investigation is still ongoing and officials say inmate arrests are expected.

Franklin is the second Angola employee arrested in less than a month. Another employee was arrested earlier in May for a separate drug smuggling incident.

