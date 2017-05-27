LSU powers past South Carolina 11-0 to make SEC title game

A shakedown at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola Saturday morning resulted in the arrest of a prison employee.More >>
As Cpl. Kevin Phillips pulled up to investigate a suspected opioid overdose, paramedics were already at the Maryland home giving a man a life-saving dose of the overdose reversal drug Narcan.More >>
The loan application period has opened for flood-damaged small businesses and nonprofits seeking aid from a $51 million new program.More >>
Greg Deichmann homered twice to help LSU beat South Carolina 11-0 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals.More >>
Next week, legislators will make a key vote on whether to raise the state's gas tax to pay for road repairs and new projects.More >>
Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
