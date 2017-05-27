Valero makes $1 million gift to LSU College of Engineering

The Valero Energy Corporation made a $1 million leadership gift to the LSU College of Engineering, initiating a multi-point collaboration with the college to support engineering education and real-world, hands-on experiences for LSU engineering students, the future leaders of the energy sector.

“This gift will provide the next generation of LSU engineers with a state-of-the-art learning environment that better prepares them for jobs in the industry,” said Judy Wornat, dean of the LSU College of Engineering.

The Valero Fund at the LSU Foundation will acquire cutting-edge equipment for undergraduate education and research laboratories in Patrick F. Taylor Hall and offer technology support for research by College of Engineering faculty. The state-of-the-art Valero Capstone Design studio, located in the newly renovated Patrick F. Taylor Hall, will be a catalyst for students’ interdisciplinary education and exploration.

“Valero is proud to support LSU College of Engineering,” said Lane Riggs, executive vice president of Refining Operations and Engineering. “Our investment demonstrates our commitment to LSU and its current and future engineering students.”

The Valero Fund will advance engagement between industry and undergraduate students, a shared priority of Valero and the College of Engineering that will build a pipeline of 21st-century engineers. The fund will also support strategic initiatives designated by the dean to enhance student learning, growth and leadership, as well as recruit faculty recognized for excellence in energy-related research.

“We are grateful for this partnership with Valero Energy Corporation,” said Wornat. “Industry partnerships help strengthen our curriculum and training, which in turn allow us to graduate students that are ready to enter the workforce. It’s truly a win-win.”

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. Valero, a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, with approximately 10,000 employees, is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. Valero is a strong advocate of education, investing resources to promote learning, especially in areas of science, technology, engineering and math.

The LSU Foundation cultivates and invests in philanthropic partnerships to advance LSU's academic priorities. To learn more about the LSU Foundation or to make a gift, visit www.lsufoundation.org.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.