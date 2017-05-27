Valero makes $1 million gift to LSU College of Engineering

The Valero Energy Corporation made a $1 million leadership gift to the LSU College of Engineering, initiating a multi-point collaboration with the college to support engineering education and real-world, hands-on experiences for LSU engineering students, the future leaders of the energy sector.More >>
The Valero Energy Corporation made a $1 million leadership gift to the LSU College of Engineering, initiating a multi-point collaboration with the college to support engineering education and real-world, hands-on experiences for LSU engineering students, the future leaders of the energy sector.More >>
A Baton Rouge rotary club awarded an Emergency Medical Services paramedic the 2017 Public Service award.More >>
A Baton Rouge rotary club awarded an Emergency Medical Services paramedic the 2017 Public Service award.More >>
Over 900 customers are without power after a car hit a pole near the intersection Florida Blvd. and Airline Hwy.More >>
Over 900 customers are without power after a car hit a pole near the intersection Florida Blvd. and Airline Hwy.More >>
LendEDU, an independent marketplace for student loans, released a report highlighting the Top 100 safest cities in Louisiana, Zachary was among the safest.More >>
LendEDU, an independent marketplace for student loans, released a report highlighting the Top 100 safest cities in Louisiana, Zachary was among the safest.More >>
Next week, legislators will make a key vote on whether to raise the state's gas tax to pay for road repairs and new projects.More >>
Next week, legislators will make a key vote on whether to raise the state's gas tax to pay for road repairs and new projects.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
The collection spreads through the living room, kitchen, bedroom and even the bathroom. Appliances and other household items are blocked because there are too many stuffed animals to access them.More >>
The collection spreads through the living room, kitchen, bedroom and even the bathroom. Appliances and other household items are blocked because there are too many stuffed animals to access them.More >>
A Celebration of Life. Hundreds gathered Friday in Jackson to say goodbye to Kingston Frazier.More >>
A Celebration of Life. Hundreds gathered Friday in Jackson to say goodbye to Kingston Frazier.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning died Friday.More >>
Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning died Friday.More >>