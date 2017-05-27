Baton Rouge paramedic Demerrius Slocum receives 2017 Public Service award

Pictured are EMS Paramedic Demerrius Slocum with administrator Chad Guillot and Deputy Chief Bryant Hernandez (right). Slocum received the 2017 Public Service award.

A Baton Rouge rotary club awarded an Emergency Medical Services paramedic the 2017 Public Service award.

On Thursday, EMS Paramedic Demerrius Slocum received the 2017 Public Service award from the Sunrise Rotary Club of Baton Rouge.

Slocum received the award for outstanding service to his community. He has been employed with Baton Rouge EMS for three and a half years.

He also volunteers many hours at EMS on his days off to assist fellow employees become and remain healthy.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.