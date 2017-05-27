Zachary, several EBR areas ranked as safest in Louisiana

LendEDU, an independent marketplace for student loans, released a report highlighting the Top 100 safest cities in Louisiana, Zachary was among the safest.

Using licensed data, each city’s crime index was rated against the state and national average crime index. This score represents the combined risk of rape, murder, assault, robbery, burglary, larceny, and vehicle theft compared to the national average of 100. Cities that made the top of their state’s list had the highest negative difference from the national average; a higher negative difference meant a lower crime risk score, which meant a safer town.

According to the report, Zachary was ranked one of the safest cities coming in at #51 safest city in Louisiana. The city has a -56% difference from the national crime index average, making it’s crime risk score 44.

“This award was received because of the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Zachary Police Department, and the great citizens that live here. Our goal is to make Zachary the safest community to raise a family and to operate a business,” says Zachary Chief of Police David McDavid.

The mayor of Zachary, David Amrhein, credits the ranking to residents knowing their neighbors, feeling safe and secure in their homes and enjoying the privilege of having good schools, churches, parks, and civic organizations.

“This safest city ranking is a major reason why families feel Zachary is such a desirable location to live, work, and play,” says Amrhein.

Other East Baton Rouge Parish areas making the list include the Census-designated places of Gardere (36), Village St. George (39), Shenandoah (50), Brownfields (62), Old Jefferson (67), and Merrydale (95), as well as, the city of Central (98) all making the Top 100 of safest cities in Louisiana.

Baton Rouge, the capital city of Louisiana, did not make the list.

For the full report and a more detailed methodology, visit the LendEDU website.

