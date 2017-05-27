Bayou Country Superfest ranked on Top 10 list of summer music festivals

An online ticket marketplace has released statistics that show Bayou Country Superfest ranks in the Top 10 list of summer music festivals of 2017.

One of the largest country music festivals is this weekend, drawing many of the genre’s most respected stars to New Orleans. But what you may not know is some of the statistics behind ticket buyers. Vivid Seats, an online ticket marketplace, has revealed ticket pricing data for Bayou Country Superfest that shares get-in/average prices, top selling geographic areas and other data.

Bayou Country Superfest came in at #7 in Vivid Seats’ Top 10 list of summer music festivals, coming in higher than Vans Warped Tour, which has been held annually in the summer since 1995. The statistics are based on Vivid Seats ticket sales.

Other music making the list include The Classic, Lollapalooza, and the CMA Music Festival.

According to Vivid Seats, Bayou Country Superfest has a $34 get-in price and is one of the least expensive tickets of the top music festivals. The average ticket price is $182, the website says.

The top demographic areas for Bayou ticket buyers include Baton Rouge, Slidell, and New Orleans.

Full list:

1. The Classic

2. Lollapalooza

3. Cincinnati Music Festival

4. Buckeye Country Superfest

5. CMA Music Festival

6. BottleRock Festival

7. Bayou Country Superfest

8. Vans Warped Tour

9. Fishfest

10. Watershed Festival

