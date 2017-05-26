170 customers still without power in Broadmoor area after car hits pole

Around 170 customers are still without power after a car hit a pole near the intersection Florida Blvd. and Airline Hwy.

Officials responded to a call at around 7:45 p.m. Friday evening of a report that a car had hit a pole and was tangled in the power lines. 900 outages were reported at the time of the crash.

The driver was stuck in the car while they waited for Entergy to deem the power lines safe enough to work around to get her out.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

UPDATE: Driver appears to be uninjured and was alone in the car. Entergy working to get power restored @WAFB — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) May 27, 2017

This story is still developing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.