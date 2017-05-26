WANTED: BRPD seek two vehicle burglary suspects

Baton Rouge Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two vehicular burglary suspects.

The suspects have been burglarizing vehicles in the Park Forest neighborhood since the beginning of this year. In most cases the burglaries have occurred at night on unlocked vehicles, according to BRPD.

Police say multiple guns, electronics and money have been taken in these burglaries.

Anyone with information on these suspects are urged to contact the Burglary Division at 389-3824 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

