Local Chipotle stores part of data breach

Chipotle Mexican Grill is investigating a breach in the restaurant’s payments systems that could have jeopardized customer credit card information.

The hacker malware could access track data such as cardholder names, numbers, expiration date and internal verification codes, according to a statement from the company.

The time frame of the hack varies by location, but most restaurants were impacted between March 25 and April 18 of 2017.

The food chain said the malware has been removed, but urges customers to check for unauthorized charges.

Local stores include:

Baton Rouge: 101 W. State St.

Gonzales: 2410 Tanger Blvd, 161

