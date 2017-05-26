14-year-old injured in reported accidental shooting

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the lower leg Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 11000 block of Arnold Rd. near Duff Rd. in Livingston Parish just outside of Walker.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's say the shooting appeared to be accidental. It is not known if the child shot himself, or if he was shot by somebody else.

The injuries are non life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

