Mayor Shelton pursues potential 90 percent FEMA reimbursement for Central drainage improvement plan

Police suspect foul play in the death of a woman whose body was found inside a burning home early Friday morning.
A 14-year-old was shot in the leg Friday afternoon.
US Senator Bill Cassidy, MD (R-LA) introduced the Veterans Emergency Room Relief Act of 2017 in the US Senate, which would require the Department of Veteran's Affairs (VA) to pay for care provided to our nation's veterans in urgent care centers.
City of Central's Mayor Jr. Shelton is continuing to pursue extensive, cost-saving measures for the citizens of Central as the administration work to prepare a thorough foundation for a drainage improvement plan.
The family of a Zachary teen, who is battling cancer, is hoping the public can help them with medical expenses. We featured a story in April about Alexis Withers, 16, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in January.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner's report lists "drowning" as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department's attention Thursday.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
It's official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.
