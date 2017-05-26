Jambalaya benefit held for Zachary teen fighting ovarian cancer

The family of a Zachary teen, who is battling cancer, is hoping the public can help them with medical expenses.

We featured a story in April about Alexis Withers, 16, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in January.

There will be a jambalaya benefit for Withers on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sports4Life, which is located at 2260 Church Street in Zachary.

Plates are $8. Tickets can be purchased at Sports4Life and Veru Boutique.

Click here for more

RELATED: Zachary teen turns to Facebook to help fight cancer

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.