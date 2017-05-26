Dingo pups, sloths and bearcats, oh my!

Dingo and bearcat from Barnhill Preserve appear on 9News at Noon. (Source: WAFB)

If you're looking for a family-friendly event for Memorial Day weekend, Barn Hill Preserve has a wild idea.

The preserve is offering animal encounters with two-toed sloths, dingo pups, and their new bearcat for $15 per-animal per-person.

These animal encounters are each 10 minutes long and give you the chance to play with dingo pups, hang out with Bindi the bearcat, and even hug a sloth!

All Animal Encounters can be purchased upon arrival at the entrance for $15 each.

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for kids, and includes one free hamburger.

All veterans and active duty members of the U.S. Military will have free admission.

The Barn Hill Preserve is located at 11370 LA 955 in Ethel.

