Dingo pups, sloths and bearcats, oh my!

If you're looking for a family-friendly event for Memorial Day weekend, Barn Hill Preserve has a wild idea. The preserve is offering animal encounters with two-toed sloths, dingo pups, and their new bearcat for $15 per-animal per-person.More >>
If you're looking for a family-friendly event for Memorial Day weekend, Barn Hill Preserve has a wild idea. The preserve is offering animal encounters with two-toed sloths, dingo pups, and their new bearcat for $15 per-animal per-person.More >>
FRIDAY: Sunny skies, increasing heat/humidity - breezy; a high of 89°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - steamy; a low of 72°
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy - hot; southerly winds, a spotty shower - high of 91°
FRIDAY: Sunny skies, increasing heat/humidity - breezy; a high of 89°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - steamy; a low of 72°
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy - hot; southerly winds, a spotty shower - high of 91°
Memorial Day events list.More >>
Memorial Day events list.More >>
The organization Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana marched down to the State Capitol to plant American flags in the front lawn.More >>
The organization Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana marched down to the State Capitol to plant American flags in the front lawn.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 26.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 26.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for a state inmate who escaped in downtown Jackson Thursday.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for a state inmate who escaped in downtown Jackson Thursday.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The temperature outside was around 90 degrees that day, creating the circumstances for an aerosol can to explode.More >>
The temperature outside was around 90 degrees that day, creating the circumstances for an aerosol can to explode.More >>