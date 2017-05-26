Blue Star Mothers plant 11,000 flags at State Capitol to represent La. fallen soldiers

The organization Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana marched down to the State Capitol to plant American flags in the front lawn.

They planted 11,000 to represent all of Louisiana's men and women who have died while serving the country since the American Revolutionary War.

Blue Star Mothers President Janet Broussard says the flag planting event kicks off a whole weekend of opportunities to remember the fallen.

"Tomorrow we actually have a ceremony where we actually read the names of the fallen from 9/11 to current day," said Janet Broussard, Blue Star Mothers Chapter 1 President. "There's 223 names we'll be reading. A lot of those families will be here and again, come out and show your support to these families who have given so much for us."

The organization will pick up the flags at 4 p.m. on Memorial Day. They're asking for volunteers to come and help them out.

