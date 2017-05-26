FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance of rain returns Memorial Day weekend

YOUR QUICKCAST:

FRIDAY: Sunny skies, increasing heat/humidity - breezy; a high of 89°

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - steamy; a low of 72°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy - hot; southerly winds, a spotty shower - high of 91°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Thursday was such a late May TREAT … to start off with lows in the mid 50°s; but, as expected, it was MUCH different Friday morning - no cooler than 67° …

- Warmer temperatures will be the rule Friday, dry weather will remain for just a while longer; no activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar

- However, along with the heat, a return of increasingly higher humidity will be evident - expect a very muggy night ahead …

- And so the transition begins - spotty showers Saturday, isolated showers Sunday, rain/storms likely Memorial Day Monday

- A cold front will slowly move into the area - and, at this point, it looks as if it will stall near the coast early next week … so, decent rain chances stay in the forecast through Thursday (40% - 50% coverage)

- An early heads-up … extreme NW Wilkinson country and north of Pointe Coupee Parish will be under a Marginal Risk for severe weather SUNDAY …

- A marginal/slight risk may be issued for our viewing area Monday - we’re not seeing widespread severe weather on Memorial Day, but a few individual cells could reach severe levels

- From Tuesday to Thursday (of next week) a more normal summertime pattern is expected; i.e. scattered showers/storms popping up during the afternoon hours ...

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: South winds, 15 - 20 knots; Seas, 3 - 4 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION UNTIL NOON

Inland Lakes: South Winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 2 - 3 feet

TIDES FOR MAY 27:

High Tide: 12:01 p.m. +1.6

Low Tide: 10:12 p.m. -0.3

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 26 … 98° (1921); 47° (1979)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 26 … 88°; 68°

SUNRISE: 6:04 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:59 p.m.

