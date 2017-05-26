Run-off election to replace Sen. Troy Brown happens Saturday, May 27

Secretary of State Tom Schedler wants to remind eligible residents to vote in the run-off election on Saturday, May 27.

The special election is to replace the vacant District 2 seat, which was held by Troy Brown.

RELATED: Sen. Troy Brown resigns from La. State Senate

The candidates include Warren Harang, III and Ed Price. Both are democrats.

Parishes within the 2nd Senatorial District include: Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and West Baton Rouge.

Below are several reminders to assist in your coverage of Election Day activities and results:

Remind voters to download our GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app to sign up for Election Day text notifications, find polling locations, review sample ballots and monitor election results in real-time.

Sample ballots are also available via our website at www.sos.la.gov.

Real-time election results will be posted to our website in several formats (Graphical, Text and Mobile). Graphical results will not display for Apple users.

Allow three to five minutes between refreshing the results site for optimal functionality. (Remember, the results must be transported from the polling locations to the Clerk of Court’s Office and downloaded before populating our website

