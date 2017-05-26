YOUR TURN: Non-emergency 911 calls

The organization Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana marched down to the State Capitol to plant American flags in the front lawn.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 26.More >>
BREC Extreme Sports and Skate Park has reopened after being forced to shut down for a day to clean the “worst graffiti” they have ever seen.More >>
Police suspect foul play in the death of a woman whose body was found inside a burning home early Friday morning.More >>
Secretary of State Tom Schedler wants to remind eligible residents to vote in the run-off election on Saturday, May 27.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
The victim, Melissa Smith, jumped on to the hood of her car to stop the thieves.More >>
