YOUR TURN: Non-emergency 911 calls

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Michelle Dinecola.

Dinecola is one of many of people who posted comments on our Facebook page about our investigation into non-emergency 911 calls. She especially took issue with a suggestion from someone else who wrote in saying that 911 operators should be able to patch non-emergency calls to other destinations.

In her words:

Are you kidding? Because there are just hundreds of dispatchers sitting around to play directory assistance for you, right? 911 is for emergencies. Their people are not operators to 'patch you through."'While they're handling frivolous things such as this, they could lose life saving time with someone who actually has an emergency. This whole "do something for me" mentality lately kills me.

That’s Michelle Dinecola’s turn. Now it’s your turn.

