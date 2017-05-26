WANTED: Woman used stolen credit card information to buy candy, - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WANTED: Woman used stolen credit card information to buy candy, cigarettes

Source: EBRSO Source: EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Deputies need your help to find a woman who used stolen credit card information to buy candy and cigarettes.  

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the stolen credit card was used at a Baton Rouge convenience store.  

The victim called authorities after finding a charge of $238.54 on his credit card bill. He told detectives that he had not lost his card and that it was still in his possession.  

Investigators believe the card number was obtained with a skimmer or from an online purchase.  

Surveillance images captured the woman who made the purchase.  

If you know anything regarding her identity, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly