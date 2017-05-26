WANTED: Woman used stolen credit card information to buy candy, cigarettes

At the state capitol Thursday, a bill banning children from using or holding fully automatic weapons was killed.More >>
Deputies need your help to find a woman who used stolen credit card information to buy candy and cigarettes.More >>
As part of the nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign, local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with agencies across the country to ticket drivers not wearing their seat belts.More >>
Police suspect foul play in the death of a woman whose body was found inside a burning home early Friday morning.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 26.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
A hearing for Todd Kohlhepp, a suspected serial killer charged in the murders of seven victims, got underway just after 10 a.m. in Spartanburg County.More >>
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
