WANTED: Woman used stolen credit card information to buy candy, cigarettes

Deputies need your help to find a woman who used stolen credit card information to buy candy and cigarettes.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the stolen credit card was used at a Baton Rouge convenience store.

The victim called authorities after finding a charge of $238.54 on his credit card bill. He told detectives that he had not lost his card and that it was still in his possession.

Investigators believe the card number was obtained with a skimmer or from an online purchase.

Surveillance images captured the woman who made the purchase.

If you know anything regarding her identity, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

