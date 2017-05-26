Woman found dead inside burning home still under investigation

Police are investigating the death of a woman, Amanda Korkosz, 32, whose body was found inside a burning home early Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the home on Henagen Avenue, which is off Plank Road, around 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials confirm that Korkosz's body was inside the house.

Randall Johnson, who owns the home, said four people were inside when the fire started. He said Korkosz, his niece, did not make it out.

According to Johnson, Korkosz and her boyfriend were involved in an altercation earlier in the evening.

Police have not named Korkosz's boyfriend as a suspect. However, his actions earlier in the evening do play a part in the suspicion of foul play.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal's Office to determine how the fire was stared. At this time that is still undetermined.

An autopsy will be performed by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

