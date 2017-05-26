Woman found dead inside burning home being investigated as homicide

Police suspect foul play in the death of a woman whose body was found inside a burning home early Friday morning.

District Attorney Hillar Moore confirms that the death is being investigated as a homicide, but has not provided any information regarding why investigators suspect foul play.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the home on Henagen Avenue, which is off Plank Road, around 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials confirmed the woman's body was inside the house. The victim's name has not been released.

Randall Johnson, who owns the home, said four people were inside when the fire started. He said his niece did not make it out. He added police were outside the home Thursday night dealing with an altercation involving his niece and her boyfriend.

According to Johnson, he smelled smoke around 4:20 a.m. and started roaming the home trying to find the fire. He said after seeing flames spreading up the wall, he tried to wake up everyone and get them out of the house.

The investigation is ongoing.

