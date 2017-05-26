Homeowner says niece did not make it out of burning house

Firefighters responded to a fire in north Baton Rouge early Friday morning in which one person was found dead inside the home.More >>
Firefighters responded to a fire in north Baton Rouge early Friday morning in which one person was found dead inside the home.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 26.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 26.More >>
Memorial Day events list.More >>
Memorial Day events list.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Region V will host its Training Conference in Baton Rouge, LA, May 26-27 2017, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel.More >>
The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Region V will host its Training Conference in Baton Rouge, LA, May 26-27 2017, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
The City of Oxford is making a hard push to find a little girl’s missing stuffed animal.More >>
The City of Oxford is making a hard push to find a little girl’s missing stuffed animal.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
Leah Antunes was caught up in life’s rush as she doled out 8-year-old Elijah’s asthma medication. She said she was lining up the bottles, opening them one by one.More >>
Leah Antunes was caught up in life’s rush as she doled out 8-year-old Elijah’s asthma medication. She said she was lining up the bottles, opening them one by one.More >>