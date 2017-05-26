Homeowner says niece did not make it out of burning house

Firefighters responded to a fire in north Baton Rouge early Friday morning in which one person was found dead inside the home.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Henagen Avenue, which is off Plank Road, around 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials confirmed a woman's body inside the house. The victim's name has not been released.

Randall Johnson. who owns the home, said four people were inside when the fire started. He said his niece did not make it out. He added police were outside the home Thursday night dealing with an altercation involving his niece and her boyfriend.

According to Johnson, he smelled smoke around 4:20 a.m. and started roaming the home trying to find the fire. He said after seeing flames spreading up the wall, he tried to wake up everyone and get them out of the house.

Homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore are also on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

