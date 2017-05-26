Arrest made in connection to fatal house fire near Plank Rd.

Authorities have in custody a man they say is connected to a fatal house fire, claiming the life of a 32-year-old woman.

Edward Allen, 35, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on charges of false communication of a planned arson after a witness identified him as the boyfriend of Amanda Korkosz, 32, who was killed in a fatal house fire.

According to the witness' statement to police, on the morning of May 25, she saw and heard Allen say he was going to set his girlfriend's house on fire if she put him out again.

The witness told police on the next morning, May 26, she saw Allen walking in a fast pace and saying Korkosz "snuck" [punch] him and put him out.

Later on at about 4:25 a.m. Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to Henagen Ave. on a house fire. Korkosz, the estranged girlfriend of Allen, was later found dead in the house.

Fire investigators learned while on the scene BRPD was dispatched to the same residence just two hours prior for a dispute but Allen left before they arrived.

According to the probable cause report, the witness gave a detailed description of Allen.

The cause for the fire is still undetermined at this time, but the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police say the death of a woman, Amanda Korkosz, 32, whose body was found inside a burning home early Friday morning, was caused by smoke inhalation.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the home on Henagen Avenue, which is off Plank Road, around 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials confirm that Korkosz's body was inside the house.

Randall Johnson, who owns the home, said four people were inside when the fire started. He said Korkosz, his niece, did not make it out.

According to Johnson, Korkosz and her boyfriend were involved in an altercation earlier in the evening.

Police have not named Korkosz's boyfriend as a suspect. However, his actions earlier in the evening do play a part in the suspicion of foul play.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal's Office to determine how the fire was stared. At this time that is still undetermined.

An autopsy performed by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office determined the cause of death to be smoke inhalation. The manner of death, however, is still under investigation.

