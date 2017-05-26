NOBLE hosts Region V Training Conference in Baton Rouge

Information provided by National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE)

BATON ROUGE, LA - The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Region V will host its Training Conference in Baton Rouge, LA, May 26-27 2017, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. The conference theme is “Back to the Basics”. The training conference will emphasize critical issues facing the law enforcement community today while addressing opportunities in the areas of leadership development, 21st century policing, diversity, youth development, technology, and officer wellness.



"On behalf of our NOBLE executive board, chapter members, and the communities we serve, we look forward to working with the City of Baton Rouge in hosting the upcoming Training Conference,” stated Frederick Thomas, NOBLE Region V Vice-President. “We want to thank the Baton Rouge Middle District Chapter and the host city for their commitment to ensuring that this Training Conference will be successful.”



The training conference is designed to further the exchange of professional information through participation in the many relevant workshop discussions being sponsored. Workshop topics will include cultural diversity, 21st century policing, officer safety and wellness, civil rights and color of law violations, legalization of marijuana, technology, NOBLE’s The Law & Your Community, and many other relevant topics.



This year’s conference expects to attract several top-level executives, primarily chief law enforcement officers, executive staff members, and police administrators representing federal, state, county and local municipal agencies throughout the nation. Both civilian and sworn members, retired and active, will be in attendance. Also attending will be law enforcement personnel from universities and colleges, and practitioners working in corrections, probation, and parole.



We would like the media to attend our “Law and Your Community Presentation” on May 26, 2017 at 9:00am where a group of high School Student from Madison Preparatory Academy will engage Law Enforcement Officers on Police Encounters, Driver Safety and Community Policing. Also join us for our Opening Ceremony on May 27, 2017 at 8:00am where Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, Chief Carl Dabadie, Colonel Kevin Reeves and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will all address the conference. Lastly please join us at our Conference Luncheon on May 27, 2017 at 12:15pm where Congressman Cedric Richmond will be the guest speaker.

If you want to contact organizers before the conference: brc@noblenatl.net and regionfivevp@noblenatl.net

