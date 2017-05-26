Alex Lange shuts out Kentucky 10-0 as LSU advances to semifinal of SEC Tourney

Information provided by LSU Sports

HOOVER, AL - Junior right-hander Alex Lange fired seven shutout innings Thursday night, and senior shortstop Kramer Robertson drove in four runs to lead third-ranked LSU to a 10-0 SEC Tournament win over Kentucky at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The game was stopped after Lange held Kentucky scoreless in the top of the seventh due to the SEC Tournament rule that states a game shall end after seven innings if a team has a lead of 10 or more runs.

LSU, which improved to 41-17 advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinal round for the fifth consecutive year. The Tigers will play on Saturday at Noon CT against the winner of Friday's matchup between Kentucky and South Carolina.

Lange, who improved to 8-5 on the year, blanked Kentucky through seven innings by allowing just six hits and recording no walks and seven strikeouts. Lange increased his career strikeouts total to 374 to move past Ben McDonald (373 Ks, 1987-89) into second place on the all-time LSU strikeouts list.

Robertson led LSU's 12-hit attack with two runs scored and four RBI, including a three-run homer. LSU has scored 20 runs on 23 hits in its two SEC Tournament wins over Missouri and Kentucky.

LSU erupted for five runs on five hits in the second inning against Hjelle. Run-scoring singles by second baseman Cole Freeman, leftfielder Antoine Duplantis and rightfielder Greg Deichmann highlighted the outburst, and two runs scored when Kentucky third baseman Tyler Marshall misplayed a hard grounder off the bat of Robertson.

The Tigers plated five more runs in the fifth inning when first baseman Nick Coomes delivered an RBI single, designated hitter Beau Jordan contributed a run-scoring groundout, and Robertson launched a three-run homer, his seventh dinger of the season.

