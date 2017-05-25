Gov. Edwards addresses uneven bridge on SU's campus

Gov. John Bel Edwards got a first hand look at what he calls the top need on any college campus in the state.

Gov. Edwards toured part of Southern University's campus, including an uneven bridge that is used by students in nearby dorms daily.

During the tour, Gov. Edwards was briefed by the head of DOTD on what has been done to shore up the bridge. The problems stem from failing ravines on the campus that drain water off-campus into the Mississippi River.

"This is unacceptable. We ought to find a way to fix it, and this temporary solution is not even going to be a solution much longer because of the drainage issue and the erosion we have going on," Gov. Edwards said. "So we need a comprehensive solution that addresses the bridge both for vehicular traffic, pedestrian traffic, and we also have to have a drainage solution as well."

Gov. Edwards said that the estimated $10 million needed to fix the bridge is currently not included in next year's state construction budget.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.