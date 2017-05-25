Proposal aims to relocate BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, renovate existing site

Gov. John Bel Edwards got a first hand look at what he calls the top need on any college campus in the state.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards got a first hand look at what he calls the top need on any college campus in the state.More >>
BREC superintendent Carolyn McKnight pitched a plan to BREC commissioners Thursday night that could potentially solve the answer to the heavily debated future of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, but not everyone is on board with the idea.More >>
BREC superintendent Carolyn McKnight pitched a plan to BREC commissioners Thursday night that could potentially solve the answer to the heavily debated future of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, but not everyone is on board with the idea.More >>
One male victim was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon, accordingot Baton Rouge Police.More >>
One male victim was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon, accordingot Baton Rouge Police.More >>
A body was discovered on Choctaw Dr. at N Acadian Thwy. Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m.More >>
A body was discovered on Choctaw Dr. at N Acadian Thwy. Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m.More >>
Thuyen Tran had just locked up her business, Solar Nails, located on N Sherwood Forest Dr. when her entire night shifted.More >>
Thuyen Tran had just locked up her business, Solar Nails, located on N Sherwood Forest Dr. when her entire night shifted.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
According to Mississippi Law, no statue, monument, memorial, or landmark from any war can be removed from a public property unless it's being moved to another approved location or if it blocks drivers from seeing.More >>
According to Mississippi Law, no statue, monument, memorial, or landmark from any war can be removed from a public property unless it's being moved to another approved location or if it blocks drivers from seeing.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>