Baton Rouge nail salon owner is pistol-whipped, robbed

Thuyen Tran had just locked up her business, Solar Nails, located on N Sherwood Forest Dr. when her entire night shifted. “And I saw one of the cars next to me, with two guys. One stayed in the car and one stands up talking,” said Tran.

Tran says when she got inside her car, she noticed not only was an 18-wheeler parked directly behind her, but the car next to her with two guys inside was parked too close for her to move. “I tried to tell that guy to move their car out a little bit for space to move out,” she said.

The nail salon owner says one guy paced in front of her store, then walked back to his car and started it, presumably about to drive away. "I thought he tried to move out for me.”

But little did Tran know she was about to become a victim. “When I see my other door open, that's when I knew what was going on. It's too quick, I can do nothing,” explained Tran.

She says the attack happened within minutes. One of the two men hopped in the car and demanded her purse. There was a brief struggle, then it got physical. "He gets a gun and hit on my head and hit on my right side,” Tran recalled.

She was hit three times, walking away with six stitches and a badly bruised right eye. The thief stole her purse and sped off. “The other guy was waiting for him. He jumps in and they run,” she said.

That's when you see in the video Tran running into a neighboring store for help, her face dripping with blood. But the story does not end there. Inside her purse were the keys to the salon. She says someone came back overnight. “My workers, they come here and open the door and see the back door open and everything in my shop is messed up,” said Tran. We’re told however, that the burglars did not take any items.

The nail salon owner says in her seven years at this location, she's never felt unsafe and it won't start now. Her only plea is for everyone to be mindful of their surroundings. “Everybody be careful," she said.

Anyone with details that may be able to help investigators in this case should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

