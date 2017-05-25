Man mowing grass finds body on Choctaw; unclear if foul play was involved

A body was discovered on Choctaw Dr. at N Acadian Thwy. Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m.

A man mowing grass discovered the body Thursday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Coroner were both called out to the scene.

BRPD officials are currently working to determine if foul play was involved. Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

