Man mowing grass finds body on Choctaw; unclear if foul play was involved

With two weeks to go in the 2017 legislative session, tensions boiled over at the capitol with House Democrats and Republicans locking heads over taxes and the budget.More >>
A body was discovered on Choctaw Dr. at N Acadian Thwy. Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m.More >>
In the Senate Thursday, a panel of lawmakers advanced a bill banning public school teachers from paddling special needs students.More >>
One male victim was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon, accordingot Baton Rouge Police.More >>
A Prairieville man was arrested Thursday after reportedly drinking six beers before speeding down Burbank Dr. at speeds of just over 100 mph, say officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>