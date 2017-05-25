BRPD: Deceased male found on Choctaw Dr. died of natural causes

A body was discovered on Choctaw Dr. at N Acadian Thwy. Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m.

A man mowing grass discovered the body Thursday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Coroner were both called out to the scene.

BRPD officials say it is believed that the 60-year-old male appeared to have died of natural causes. No obvious signs of foul play were observed.

