One injured in Elmer St. shooting

One male victim was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon, according to Baton Rouge Police.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Elmer St. in Scotlandville at the Triple A food mart.

BRPD says one male victim was shot and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Other sources say he was shot in the leg and driven by private vehicle to the Our Lady of the Lake clinic on Airline Hwy., where an ambulance picked him up.

Police say they aren't sure if the shooting took place inside the store or not. There is no information on suspects at this time.

This investigation is still on-going.

