Man reportedly admits to speeding down Burbank at over 100 mph after having 6 beers

A Prairieville man was arrested Thursday after reportedly drinking six beers before speeding down Burbank Dr. at speeds of just over 100 mph, say officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to the probable cause report, on Thursday, May 25 around 4 a.m. deputies were called out to the scene of a traffic stop where the driver of a black, 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, squealed his tires in front of an on-duty deputy and then accelerated as fast as he could down Burbank Dr.

The deputy attempted to pull him over, but was unable to keep up with the driver, later identified as Matthew Imme, 24. According to the deputy, he had to get up to 106 mph before he was able to catch Imme, who did eventually stop. During the traffic stop, the deputy reported noting signs of impairment.

When confronted about how fast he was going, Imme reportedly said he was only going 67 in a 55 mph zone. Imme was then read his Miranda rights and subjected to a field sobriety test, which officials say he performed poorly on. Imme then reportedly admitted he had six beers at the casino before driving.

Imme was then transported to LSP Troop A, where he submitted to a breathalyzer test. According to the report, his blood alcohol content was .177 percent. Imme was then arrested and taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where he was booked on the following charges:

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (2nd offense)

Reckless operation of a vehicle

Speeding

Drag racing on a public road

