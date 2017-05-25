VIDEO: Former SU defensive back injured in 2015 walks with help of machine

Devon Gales walking with the help of a machine (Source: Facebook)

New video posted by Devon Gales' mother shows the former Southern University defensive back walking with the help of a machine.

Gales suffered a paralyzing spinal cord injury during a game back in 2015. He's currently undergoing rehab at Shepard Center in Atlanta.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.