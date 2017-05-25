Empty shoes at capitol serve as reminder to not drink and drive this Memorial Day weekend

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, 300 empty pairs of sneakers were placed on the capitol front gardens Thursday as a visual reminder to not drink and drive.

Those shoes will never be filled again because of drunk drivers. The number of shoes signifies the number of drunk driving deaths in Louisiana in 2016.

"We're here to let people see, legislators and visitors see, that drinking and driving does kill and if they would just listen to the message of having a designated driver, have a plan in place before going out and taking that first drink, then you would see the numbers going down,” said Valerie Cox, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Louisiana program director.

