Sunscreen, corporal punishment bills move through Senate committee

In the Senate Thursday, a panel of lawmakers advanced a bill banning public school teachers from paddling special needs students.

Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, is sponsoring the bill, which is backed by Governor John Bel Edwards. Several school teachers spoke out in support of the bill, saying physical punishment does not belong in schools.

“How can we explain beating a young child for something they have done as a result of their medical diagnosis? These kids are exceptional and should be absolved of corporal punishment,” said Kristen Smith with the South Louisiana Coalition for Education.

Earlier this session, another lawmaker tried to ban corporal punishment in public schools altogether. That bill failed in the House.

That same committee also threw its support behind a bill allowing public school students to possess and apply sunscreen. They would no longer need a note from a doctor or parent to do so. Teachers would also be allowed to help apply the sunblock if parents approve.

Both bills now head to the full Senate for a vote.

