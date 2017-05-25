Bill banning kids from using fully automatic weapons dies in the House

At the state capitol Thursday, a bill banning children from using or holding fully automatic weapons was killed.

It failed to get enough votes in the House. Democrat Barbara Norton proposed the idea in response to a deadly scene out of Arizona, where a 9-year-old lost control of an Uzi submachine gun and shot and killed her weapons instructor.

The bill initially moved through a House panel on May 18.

Those who oppose the bill say the proposal was an overreach.

