WANTED: Two sought for allegedly stealing Apple laptops from home

The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently searching for two individuals who are accused of stealing several items, including two Apple laptops, from a home they reportedly broke into.

Selby Chiles Engle, 23, is described as a white male who is 5' 7" tall, weighing about 130 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

Hillary Morgan Shockley, 25, is described as a white female who is 5' 6" tall, weighing about 125 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Both are wanted on charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Officials say back in December of 2016, Engle and Shockley entered a home without the owner's permission and stole several items, including two Apple laptops. Investigators were able to identify the suspects after they attempted to sell the stolen laptops locally.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

