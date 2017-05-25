Man arrested in March shooting case that sent three people to the hospital

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Dawson Dr. that happened back in March that sent three people to the hospital with injuries, say officials with EBRSO.

Just after 1 a.m. on March 21, officers were dispatched to an apartment on Dawson Dr. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned the victims were in an apartment when two black male suspects, known by the names "Gerald Wayne" and "Marvin," entered into an argument with the occupants of the apartment. Officials say both suspects then drew handguns and opened fire on the victims. Following the shooting, officials say the two men fled the scene.

Officials were able to identify one of the suspects as Gerald Dewayne Jones, 21. One of the victims was able to identify Jones in a photographic lineup.

Jones is charged with illegal use of weapons and three counts of attempted first degree murder.

